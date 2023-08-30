BOSSIER CITY, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
CYBER.ORG – a workforce development organization funded through the Cybersecurity Education and Training Assistance Program (CETAP) grant from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) – today announced a $50,000 donation from Amazon to fund Project REACH cybersecurity summer camps nationwide to improve diversity in the cybersecurity industry.
Launched in 2022, Project REACH (Realizing Equitable Access to Cybersecurity in High School) began as a feeder program to educate minority K-12 students on cybersecurity and provide pathways to cybersecurity and computer science programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to close the diversity gap in cybersecurity. As a result of CISA’s support, the program has expanded to include minority-serving institutions (MSIs). Through Project REACH’s summer camps, CYBER.ORG facilitates relationships between high school classrooms and their local education institutions through cybersecurity activities, classroom support, campus visits, industry mentorship and more.
“CYBER.ORG is making a significant impact in expanding access to K-12 cybersecurity education nationwide and diversifying the talent pool pursuing cybersecurity careers,” said Jenny Brinkley, Director, Amazon Security. “Amazon is committed to improving access to STEM and cybersecurity careers. We’re proud to partner with CYBER.ORG to build the next generation of cybersecurity talent.”
Amazon’s contribution of $50,000 helped fund 14 Project REACH events in nine states during June, July and August of 2023. Participating high schools include A.H. Parker High School, Birmingham City Schools, Caddo Parish Schools, Capitol City High School, Clyde C. Miller Career Academy High School, Columbus High School, Jefferson City High School, Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, Richmond Public Schools, Sumter Career and Technology Center and The SEED School of Maryland. Participating MSIs include Grambling State University, Shaw University, South Mountain Community College, Stillman College and Virginia State University.
“Through Project REACH, we’re proud to spark minority students’ interest in cybersecurity careers and cybersecurity or computer science degree programs,” said Linda Avery, a cybersecurity teacher at the Sumter Career and Technology Center. “We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact the programming offered by CYBER.ORG has made on our students. With nearly 7,000 open cybersecurity positions in South Carolina alone and even more across the country, we encourage all schools to join the effort to expand cybersecurity education.”
“Innovative programs like Project REACH that partner higher educational institutions with K-12 schools are critical to bringing more minority students into the cybersecurity field,” said Laurie Salvail, executive director of CYBER.ORG. “We are extremely grateful to Amazon for its support and partnership as we work together to ensure that future cybersecurity careers are accessible to all students. Expanding Project REACH and our partnerships is pivotal to diversifying the industry.”
About CYBER.ORG
CYBER.ORG is a cybersecurity workforce development organization that targets K-12 students with cyber career awareness, curricular resources, and teacher professional development. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) supports CYBER.ORG through a grant from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to develop and distribute cybersecurity education content to educators across the country at no cost. Currently, more than 30,000 teachers across all 50 states and four U.S. territories are enrolled in the CYBER.ORG content platform. For more information, please visit http://www.cyber.org.
