CyberSaint, the leading platform developer of cyber risk automation, today announced the launch of CyberBase, which enables customers to gain immediate visibility into a unique ransomware risk profile aligned with the NIST Ransomware Risk Management Framework.
NIST released the Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Ransomware Risk Management (NIST.IR.8374) to help organizations across the country reduce the risk of ransomware events. In 2020, over a third of companies in the IT/telecoms industry and the financial services sector reported a ransomware event. Businesses need guidance on prevention, remediation, and recovery. Organizations who adopt this standard will be able to gauge their level of readiness to counter ransomware threats, understand where to improve starting today, and know what to do if an incident occurs.
“Like any standard, NIST.IR.8374 can be overwhelming, and aligning with the controls outlined can be a time-consuming and costly task. Organizations need an easy way to confidently comply with the requirements that matter to their ransomware risk profile to protect their business, customers, partners, and employees,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of CyberSaint. “With CyberBase, organizations gain visibility across all of the guidelines within the Cybersecurity Framework Profile for Ransomware Risk Management, the maturity of your cyber risk posture and what gaps you should fill to prevent ransomware attacks.”
CyberBase allows organizations to prevent ransomware attacks by automating visibility into the measures that keep you safe. Customers automatically view their unique ransomware risk posture back to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework without effort through the new feature. CyberBase shows a company’s current score, illustrates gap-to-goal analysis and guides the organization to key improvement areas based on the lowest cost and highest impact remediation path forward.
With CyberBase, customers know immediately if a control fails, why it failed, and how it impacts overall compliance against the requirements that matter to the organization. Having an exact path to remediation on hand to act on and fill the gaps identified against the NIST Ransomware Framework via informative references is invaluable.
