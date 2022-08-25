TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ” is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Cybin’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022.
Mr. Drysdale’s fireside chat will be available on demand beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the event, please click here to access the webcast. The archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website on the Events & Presentations page.
About Cybin
Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. The Company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.
