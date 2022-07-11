GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2022 being held July 11-13, 2022 in Boston, MA.
During the session, Dr. Kjems will discuss the Company’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, Trappsol ® Cyclo™, delivered intravenously, and its clinical development program for the treatment of Niemann Pick Disease Type C (NPC). Details for Dr. Kjems’ session are as follows:
|Title:
|From Bench to Bedside - A Review of the Trappsol Cyclo Program for the Treatment of Niemann Pick Disease Type C
|Presenter:
|Lise Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Cyclo Therapeutics
|Session:
|Clinical Development & Regulatory
|Date and Time:
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 3:45 PM ET
The session is open to registered conference attendees. Dr. Kjems’ presentation will be made available on the Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website. For more information about the event, please visit the Congress website here.
About the World Orphan Drug Congress
The World Orphan Drug Congress brings together leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government and regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, payers, investors and solution providers. The conference is a place to meet and brainstorm ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life-saving therapies. Join us for three days in Boston for the most comprehensive program and inclusive gathering of rare disease stakeholders.For more information, please visit the Congress website here.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol ® Cyclo ™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, ( https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960 ). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol ® Cyclo ™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease ( NCT03624842 ). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.
