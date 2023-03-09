MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
Cyolo, provider of the fastest and most secure zero-trust access solution for enterprise IT and OT, today announced that it has been awarded three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards:
- Zero Trust Security Product – Gold – Recognizing the best cybersecurity products on the market
- Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company– Gold – Recognizing cybersecurity companies that are pioneering out-of-the-box solutions
- Best Cybersecurity Startup – Silver – Recognizing young cybersecurity companies that are achieving accelerated growth
“We're happy to see our company's impact recognized in an increasingly competitive market as we continue to bring unique and innovative enhancements to our Zero Trust Access Solution,” said Almog Apirion, CEO and co-founder of Cyolo. “Our solution has proven to be effective in providing secure access to any application from any device, anywhere in the world, without compromising the user experience. We are honored to receive these awards and will continue to strive for excellence in the cybersecurity industry.”
"We congratulate Cyolo for the recognition as an award winner in the categories of Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company, Best Cybersecurity Startup and Zero Trust Security Product in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. Cyolo’s solution reflects one of the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."
About The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards
The 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals’ vast experience to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.
View the list of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2023-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/
About Cyolo
Cyolo helps organizations in the IT and OT spaces to stay both secure and productive in an era of distributed workforces and unprecedented cyber threats. Cyolo’s next-generation zero-trust access solution enables all users, including employees, third parties as well as remote and on-site workers, to connect to their working environments seamlessly and securely via modern identity-based access. Providing one unified solution that integrates with the existing tech stack and deploys easily in the cloud, on-prem or in a hybrid model, Cyolo empowers the global workforce to securely access anything from anywhere.
