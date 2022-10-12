LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022--
Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced that the company will be presenting a poster on the mechanism of action of CYT-0851 at the 34 th Annual EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium at the poster session "Molecular Targeted Agents 1" on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 (Abstract No. 71). Cyteir shared preliminary evidence that CYT-0851 targeted monocarboxylate transporter (MCT) activity at an R&D Day in April 2022 and will provide additional mechanistic data on CYT-0851 at this symposium poster presentation.
“Elucidation of the mechanism of action of CYT-0851 as an inhibitor of monocarboxylate transporter activity has been an important accomplishment for the Cyteir Research team,” said Paul Secrist, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Cyteir. “By impairing monocarboxylate transporter-mediated lactate transport, CYT-0851 disrupts glycolysis, a key metabolic pathway shared broadly by cancer cells. This knowledge has allowed the team to sharpen its focus on identifying biomarkers to select the patients most likely to benefit from CYT-0851 treatment.”
“I am very proud of the Cyteir Research team for the speed with which they were able to pivot from a phenotypic screen to an understanding of the molecular target of CYT-0851, complementing our fast to the clinic development approach,” said Markus Renschler, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyteir. “These research findings may provide additional insights on the patient population who could benefit from CYT-0851 therapy.”
CYT-0851 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as both a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care chemotherapy and has the potential to be a first-in-class MCT inhibitor. Translational analysis of patient samples is ongoing to confirm pharmacodynamic effects and to identify potential patient selection biomarkers. The April 2022 R&D Day can be accessed on demand in the Investor & Media section of the Cyteir website.
Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. At Cyteir, we employ an integrated target discovery approach that incorporates a critical evaluation of the target biology with internal and external information from a variety of genetic and chemical synthetic lethality screens to fuel our drug discovery and development pipeline. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a selective oral investigational drug currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Follow Cyteir on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter and at www.cyteir.com.
