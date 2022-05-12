CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 12, 2022--
Cytonus Therapeutics, Inc. , a first-in-class combination drug-delivery and therapeutic platform company with a stated mission to make every biologic therapy better by making them safer, today announced that new pre-clinical data will be presented on May 15, 2022, at the 25 th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), held in Washington, D.C.
The planned presentation is listed below and the full preliminary program is available online at the ASGCT website.
Oral Presentation:
Bioengineered Enucleated Stem Cells For Therapeutic Delivery
Sunday, May 15, 2022
9:15 AM – 9:40 AM
Room 201
Co-founder and CSO, Richard Klemke, PhD. will present Cytonus’ innovative Cargocyte™ platform approach in addressing common challenges many biologic therapeutic agents have namely lack of therapeutic localization within diseased tissues due to inadequate drug-delivery. Dr. Klemke will present progress made on Cytonus’ lead Cargocyte product candidates as part of the “Coming of Age: Stem Cell Therapies- from Bench to Clinic” session.
About Cargocyte
Cargocyte products are derived from enucleated cell lines and are uniquely engineered with specific disease targeting molecules to safely transport therapeutic payloads intravenously and deep into difficult-to-reach target tissues. Cargocytes can deliver and actively produce the therapeutic agent of choice on-site in a controlled, predictable, and safe manner. The proprietary Cargocyte technology is a first-in-class therapeutic platform with numerous potential medical applications across unmet therapeutic areas. Cytonus is developing a broad and deep pipeline of bioengineered Cargocytes for targeted delivery of a wide range of therapeutic modalities including Protein, Peptides, RNAs, ASOs, small molecule drugs, viruses, and gene editing agents.
About Cytonus
Cytonus is reinventing drug-discovery and drug-delivery by challenging the basic principles of pharmacokinetics (the fate of a therapeutic and how it is distributed) that has failed patients since the start of medicine. With a revolutionary platform technology called the Cargocyte, we believe the days of flooding the body with medicines to reach a desirable effect is an antiquated approach that has led to unacceptable drug failure rates (>90%). With a combination of precision drug delivery and in-vivo drug production the Cargocyte platform enables science and medicines to new level of effectiveness without compromising safety for patients. We are headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For additional information, visit cytonus.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statement
Statements in this news release other than strictly historical facts, such as statements about Cytonus' plans and strategies, new and existing products and technologies, anticipated clinical and regulatory pathways, and markets for its products, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results due to many factors, including regulatory and development risks. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. This news release is neither an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of any offer to purchase, any security.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005947/en/
CONTACT: Henry Gillespie
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CLINICAL TRIALS STEM CELLS BIOTECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH INTERNET HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Cytonus Therapeutics, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/12/2022 01:33 PM/DISC: 05/12/2022 01:33 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005947/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.