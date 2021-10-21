MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2021--
Cyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT ), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today it will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. The company will discuss third-quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2021. Cyxtera will issue its financial results prior to the call.
The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations page on www.cyxtera.com. Participants can register for the conference here.
A replay of the call will be available through Monday, November 22, 2021, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode (10161273). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company's website at ir.cyxtera.com.
About Cyxtera
Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility, and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.
