DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
The "Czech Republic: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed overview of the current legal regime for hemp, CBD, and cannabis in the Czech Republic, covering all policy areas from cultivation and processing to extracts and finished products.
Recent amendments to the Addictive Substances Act, effective as of 1st January 2022, increased the THC threshold for industrial hemp and made some changes to the medical cannabis regime. Hemp with a maximum THC content of 1% used for industrial, technical, and horticultural purposes can be cultivated and processed without a permit in the Czech Republic.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Outlook
3 Hemp Plant
4 Extracts As Finished Products
5 Finished Products
6 Import And Export
7 Medical Cannabis
8 Recreational Cannabis
9 Relevant Laws
10 Relevant Bodies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24079y
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005971/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: CZECH REPUBLIC EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE HEALTH NATURAL RESOURCES CANNABIS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/15/2022 12:50 PM/DISC: 06/15/2022 12:51 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005971/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.