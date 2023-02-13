FILE - Czech Republic's Jakub Jankto reacts after missing a chance to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Czech Republic and Switzerland at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, June 2, 2022. Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto posted a video on social media on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 saying he is gay, making him one of the most high-profile male soccer players to come out.