D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that is has served as exclusive financial advisor to Alliance Corporation, a portfolio company of Toronto-based Ironbridge Equity Partners, in its sale to Lee Equity and Twin Point Capital.
Alliance is Canada’s largest value-added distributor of wireless communications technology and is one of the fastest growing distributors in the United States, providing mission-critical solutions to the leading wireless carriers across North America. The Company is one of only two scaled North American distributors with cable termination capabilities and supports the construction, maintenance and upgrades of cellular towers, indoor cellular service and broadband internet. Alliance distributes over 5,000 SKUs of construction and telecom materials and terminates technologically advanced, custom cabling to a broad range of end customers including carriers, internet service providers, contractors, building owners and other components of the broadband infrastructure ecosystem.
Alliance’s experienced senior management team is led by Ron Moss who serves as president. Ron has been with the firm for over 25 years and will continue to lead the company. The entire senior management team will retain a meaningful equity investment in the business. Ironbridge Equity Partners has been the majority equity investor in the Company and will exit its investment in its entirety as a result of this transaction.
“The Alliance team has done a tremendous job establishing the company as a market leader and one of the largest communications technology distributors in North America,” said Brad Gevurtz, managing director at D.A. Davidson. “We are honored to have advised Alliance on this transaction and are excited to follow the company in its new partnership with Lee Equity and Twin Point Capital as they continue to accelerate growth and expand their industry leadership position.”
“We are incredibly thankful for the advice and expertise delivered by the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team working on this transaction,” said Ron Moss, president of Alliance. “Their industry knowledge in communications, transaction proficiency and ability to drive an efficient process delivered an outstanding outcome that has us confident about our next phase of growth.”
The Alliance transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson's technology investment banking group and is the ninth communications technology transaction for the firm since February 2020. With the recently announced acquisition of Marlin & Associates, D.A. Davidson is one of the most active technology groups in the United States. Since 2019, the combined technology group has completed over 40 advisory transactions and raised more than $20 billion in total capital across 35+ public offerings.
D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology.
Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.
Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.
For more information, visit dadavidson.com.
