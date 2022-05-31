D.A. Davidson Continues Investment in Technology with Addition of Jonathan Lejuez, Managing Director, to Cover Infrastructure Management and Cyber Security

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today its continued investment to broaden its Technology Investment Banking Group with the addition of Jonathan Lejuez as Managing Director. Jonathan will focus on serving clients in the infrastructure management software and cyber security sectors and various sub-segments.
“Jonathan brings a wealth of industry knowledge coupled with deep transaction experience in software segments that will continue to experience tremendous growth in the years to come,” said Greg Thomas, Co-Head of Technology and Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “His domain focus is a perfect match for the D.A. Davidson platform. It is our belief that industry specialists, first and foremost, are the right partners for leading technology companies wanting to effectively navigate M&A, capital raising, and other strategic efforts.”
Can you touch on some of the overarching themes most relevant to the infrastructure management and cyber security practice?
“At the highest level, organizations of all shapes and sizes are having to expand and modernize their IT footprints–simultaneously, at speed, and all without disrupting overall experience. The pace of investment and innovation to meet such demands makes ‘IT transformation’ a continuous process inside an organization rather than a ‘project’,” said Jonathan Lejuez, Managing Director in D.A. Davidson’s Technology Group. “The resulting complexity is simply tremendous. It requires the most advanced management and automation capabilities while constantly optimizing security posture to ensure sufficient protection from the newest and/or most sophisticated threats to those IT estates wherever they reside.”
In this market environment, what are your expectations for deal activity in this part of the technology ecosystem?
“The fundamental shifts and investments I described will continue. These are the types of investments that simply have to happen. While across technology, investors and acquirers’ filters might be pretty high for the moment, the solid fundamentals and industry tailwinds across infrastructure management and cyber security are well understood by many. It’s made deal activity in this part of the technology ecosystem very strong and resilient over the past several years,” further remarked Lejuez. “We expect capital markets activity in these segments to continue to stand out amongst the rest given the vast amount of opportunity for value creation in the near and medium term.”
“We are very excited to have Jonathan join D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking team,” commented Rory McKinney, Head of Investment Banking and Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “We are committed to building the Technology Group and investing in high-caliber talent to lead our aggressive growth plans.”
Jonathan joins D.A. Davidson after spending more than four years with KeyBanc Capital Markets where he focused exclusively on infrastructure management software and cyber security coverage efforts. Prior to KeyBanc Capital Markets, he spent nearly eight years with Mooreland Partners where he provided strategic advice to clients in infrastructure and cyber security, as well as other enterprise software and technology segments.
Jonathan earned a B.S. in finance and accountancy from Providence College and is a CFA charter holder.
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.
Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.
