D.A. Davidson Names Dan Friedman to Lead Its Food & Beverage Investment Banking Practice

D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that Dan Friedman, Managing Director and a senior leader in the Consumer Investment Banking Group has been tasked to lead the firm’s Food & Beverage investment banking practice. During a career spanning nearly 20 years, Friedman has executed more than 70 transactions representing over $20 billion in transaction value, with experience advising clients across the broader consumer landscape.
“Food & Beverage is one of the largest and most dynamic categories within the consumer industry and it is a strategic priority for D.A. Davidson,” said Rory McKinney, President of Equity Capital Markets at D.A. Davidson. “Dan has built strong relationships across the consumer and financial sponsor community, as well as a reputation for providing exceptional advice to his clients. I’m delighted to have Dan focus on building our Food & Beverage investment banking business as we continue to invest in building a leading practice within the category.”
“I’m excited to be leading D.A. Davidson’s strategic growth initiative to deepen and broaden our Food & Beverage practice,” said Dan Friedman, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “As consumers continue to look for new flavors, healthier ingredients and products that are better for the planet, I believe we have a unique opportunity to build a preeminent middle market Food & Beverage franchise. I look forward to working with our exceptional team of bankers to provide our clients with best-in-class advice on M&A transactions, raising equity and debt capital, and other strategic transactions.”
D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Group has a reputation for its depth of industry knowledge, breadth of capabilities, and tenacity of its senior professionals. Offering sector-specific expertise through a full-service platform, the team provides M&A, strategic advisory, and equity capital markets capabilities across several subsectors, including active and outdoor; apparel, footwear, accessories & specialty retail; consumer & services; eCommerce & marketplaces; and food & beverage. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the brand D.A. Davidson MCF International.
Before joining D.A. Davidson, Friedman was a Director at Wunderlich Securities, where he helped established the Consumer investment banking group. Previously, he worked at Roth Capital Partners, and he began his career at Goldman Sachs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,575 employees and offices in 30 states.
Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company. For more information, visit dadavidson.com.
