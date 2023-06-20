FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump's lawyers are demanding that the judge in his New York City criminal case step aside, echoing the former president's complaints that he's "a Trump hating-judge" with a family full of "Trump haters." Trump's lawyers said June 2, that Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has shown anti-Trump bias in previous cases related to the businessman-turned-politician.