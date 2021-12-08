Dahua Receives Supplier Stellar Service Award from Security Sales & Integration

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric provider of smart IoT solutions, has been awarded a 2021 Supplier Stellar Service Award from Security Sales & Integration (SSI) magazine. The award was based on nominations given by security dealers and integrators in an open-ended survey from SSI. Dahua USA received recognition in the category of “Best Dealer Program / Incentives.”
Dahua Technology has been awarded a 2021 Supplier Stellar Service Award from Security Sales & Integration (SSI) magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The Supplier Stellar Service Awards are unique because they recognize services, not products,” commented Scott Goldfine, editor-in-chief and associate publisher of SSI. “Every tech support, sales support, website creator, customer service rep, warehouse worker, etc. at Dahua helped earn the award.”
Dahua USA’s All Star Partner program provides Dahua’s dealer partners with comprehensive resources that help them gain a competitive advantage, win more business, and better serve their customers. Multiple tiers provide an array of opportunities and support, including a five-year product warranty, dedicated field support, a demo purchase program, and training. Dahua’s annual All-Star Partner Summit brings dealer partners together to network, learn, and receive recognition for their successes.
“The All-Star Partner Program is designed with our partners’ needs in mind, so they can leverage our technologies, products and resources to the greatest extent,” explained Tim Wang, president and CEO of Dahua Technology USA.
Seeing the effect of the pandemic small- and medium-sized businesses nationwide, Dahua enhanced the All-Star Partner Program in 2021. “We built this program and we continue to evolve it with a simple motivation: our partners’ success is our success,” Wang said. Enhancements include new online training and live virtual showcase programs to keep partners up to date on new products, technologies, and the changing security landscape.
Wang remarked on the distinct honor of the Supplier Stellar Service Award. “This award is even more meaningful to us because it was decided by our security dealers and integrators. We are grateful for this recognition from our partners and we will continue to support their work in every way we can.”
About Dahua Technology USA
Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.
