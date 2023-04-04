NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Daily Racing Form (“DRF”) a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to sports and horse racing enthusiasts in North America, and DRF Bets, one of America’s fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms, today announced the launch of DRFenEspanol.com, the first and only Spanish-language website producing exclusive daily content operating in North, Central and South America dedicated to all things horse racing.
“DRF is excited to bring the best of horse racing coverage and analysis to the Spanish-language community, the second largest and fastest growing segment of the United States population,” said Scott Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Sports Information Group, the publisher of DRF. “We look forward to building on our reputation as the most reliable and trusted resource for racing enthusiasts, and to serving a passionate and diverse base of Spanish-speaking fans throughout the Americas.”
DRFenEspanol.com will provide exclusive premium content in the form of daily news, race previews and recaps, handicapping analysis and daily TV/videos. In addition, DRFenEspanol.com will produce full Spanish-language broadcasts and race calls for many of North America’s premier racing events throughout the year.
“It’s an honor to represent an iconic brand like Daily Racing Form with a website in the Spanish language,” said Roberto Rodriguez, Director of DRFenEspanol. “Our mission is to actively engage with Spanish-language fans and provide them with access to the most up to date horse racing information and coverage. We can’t thank DRF enough for their trust and support throughout the development and launch of the platform.”
DRF and its leading portfolio of brands – including DRF Bets™, DRF Sports, DRF Cash Grab and DRF en Español – are part of Affinity Interactive, an omni-channel gaming industry leader.
Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.
Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com, DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and DRF.com/sports.
Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"). ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions. ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. ( www.zcg.com )
