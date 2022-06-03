GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
Daiwa Health Development, a leading provider of natural health products, announces that it will be a partner in an upcoming webinar held for a renowned author and physician on the topic of Bacillopeptidase F Proprietary Blend (BFPB) and its role in metabolic disorders.
The webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, June 22 at 3:00 PM EDT, will feature Dr. Fred Pescatore, M.D. MPH as its guest speaker. He is a Manhattan-based traditionally trained physician and internist who specializes in nutritional medicine. His best-selling book, "The Hamptons Diet," has made him a globally renowned health, nutrition, and weight loss expert.
The webinar will be organized and presented by Holistic Primary Care (HPC), a newsletter that is sent to over 21,000 doctors and other healthcare professionals. During the webinar, the California-based company will introduce its new product, Daiwa Brain Health, and provide free samples of its best-selling products, Plasmanex1, Daiwa Brain Health, and Daiwa Gastro Health to all attendees.
"We are excited to be able to introduce our products to such a large and influential group of people," said Nori Shirai, executive director of Daiwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the parent company of Daiwa Health Development.
"This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the efficacy of our products and reach a new audience of potential customers."
Daiwa Brain Health is based on several scientific studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of plasmalogen, a type of phospholipid found in high concentrations in the brain, for reducing cognitive decline and improving memory.
Plasmanex1 contains Bacillopeptidase F Proprietary Blend (BFPB) as the active ingredient. BFBP is a natural soy peptide enzyme extracted using a patented fermentation process. The enzyme is isolated from natto, a fermented soybean product that is popular in Japan, to form a unique molecule shown in scientific research to support healthy blood circulation.
Shirai added that "Daiwa's products are based on cutting-edge science and are backed by years of clinical research. We believe that our products have the potential to change the lives of those who use them for the better, and we are excited to be able to share them with the world."
The invitees will include medical professional subscribers and retail customers in the Daiwa database. The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register for the webinar, please visit the Daiwa website.
About Daiwa Health Development
Daiwa Health Development is a California-based company that specializes in natural health products. Its mission is to provide innovative and effective health solutions that improve the quality of life for its customers. The company's products are based on cutting-edge scientific research and are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the United States. Daiwa Health Development is the U.S. subsidiary of Daiwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, a privately-held Japanese company with decades of experience in the research, development, and manufacture of health products.
** These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Daiwa Health Development does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
