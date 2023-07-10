DALLAS — Dallas police Chief Eddie García suspended an officer Monday for five days after an investigation concluded into a challenge coin he made and tried to sell that was decried by the Black Police Association as racist.
Officer Caleb McCollum has been on administrative leave since news of the coin circulated in August. The design for the South Central Patrol Division coin was criticized last year by city and police leaders who said it harmed officer-community relations and could signify larger cultural issues in the department.
The coin depicts a drug house and an altered image of the Pillsbury Doughboy, who has gold teeth and is holding money and a gun. Sr. Cpl. Terrance Hopkins, president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, said last year that the image references a drug dealer named Doughboy from the movie "Boyz N The Hood."
The suspension was handed down after a disciplinary hearing with García, a police spokeswoman confirmed. García declined to comment, and police declined to release other details about the investigation.
Dallas police Sgt. George Aranda, president of the Dallas National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, said he represented the officer at the hearing and believes the discipline was adequate. He said McCollum took down posts trying to sell the coin as soon he heard it was offensive.
Aranda said 38 officers — including members of the command staff — tried to buy the coin, including 15 Hispanic, 13 white, eight Black and two Asian officers. He said the coins were never ordered.
McCollum is ready to “put this behind him,” Aranda said. He said police instituted a new policy that prohibits use of the Dallas police insignia without approval from the chief and city manager.
“We do understand that it might have been insensitive to print the coin,” Aranda said. “But you have to remember, these are police coins which are made for law enforcement officers and for them to trade out with other officers. It was nowhere at any time meant for the community to get a hold of the coin.”
Challenge coins are meant to be commemorative and sources of pride for police departments, as well as other agencies and groups. Last year, the chief apologized to the community for the coin during a news conference with the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas. He said the coin stained the department and that the officer involved, who is white, would be dealt with responsibly and swiftly.
“I’m not having it,” García said last year. “We have a standard at the Dallas Police Department. I will not allow an individual to stain that and to tarnish our badge and what we’re doing.”
The words “Big ‘T’ Plaza” are strewn across the middle of the coin, which references a Dallas shopping center frequented by Black patrons, Hopkins said. A police squad car is on one side of the coin, just across from a purple car with gold rims and large wheels. The coin also has police beat numbers on it that reference southern Dallas.
The front of the coin shows a Dallas police badge with the words “South Central” and “15 years” along the top and bottom. A screenshot of a Facebook post — which was shared in a group for members of the Dallas Police Association — said the coin was made in honor of the 15th anniversary of the South Central Patrol Division.
The South Central division covers southern parts of Dallas, including east and southeast Oak Cliff, and parts of Red Bird. It includes the area between State Highway 67 and Interstate 45.
Hopkins said Monday he’s “somewhat understanding” of the chief’s disciplinary decision. He said he sees how someone can make insensitive artwork on a challenge coin without necessarily being racist.
“He was extremely insensitive in the creation of the coin as it relates to that particular African American community,” Hopkins said about McCollum. “I don’t necessarily believe that his career should be ended but that he definitely should be disciplined and his actions corrected.”
A police spokeswoman declined to say Monday whether officers were investigated for trying to buy the coin.
Hopkins said the investigation pertained only to McCollum. He said cultural issues have always existed between police and the African American community, which his group tries to address. He said there are a “good group” of officers who are passionate about those issues but that police are judged by the few who appear insensitive.
“As long as the chief and the department does its due diligence to make sure this issue is addressed and to send a clear message that they will not tolerate insensitive behavior to any of the citizens of Dallas, the Black Police Association has done its job,” Hopkins said.
City Council member Tennell Atkins, whose district covers southern parts of Dallas, called last year for the officer who made the coin to be fired. He said at the time that the coin betrayed residents and strained community trust with police and the South Central Patrol Division. He could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
