DALLAS — Dallas police wounded a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field on Monday morning, suspending operations at the airport for hours.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa was dropped off at the airport around 11 a.m. Central time, where she went inside the bathroom and came out wearing a hoodie. García said Odufuwa then pulled out a gun near the ticket counter area, aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times.
An officer shot Odufuwa in her “lower extremities,” and she was taken into custody and then to the hospital. City Council member Jesse Moreno, who represents the area where the airport is located, said Odufuwa was stable in a statement released shortly before 2 p.m.
No one else was injured, police said.
“I’m thankful to the Dallas police department, (the Transportation Security Administration) and the dedicated Love Field staff for their swift response in keeping people safe,” Moreno said in a statement. “This is something they do every day for people who travel to and from Dallas.”
The FBI Dallas Division and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation.
Southwest Airlines paused flights in and out of the airport, and the Federal Aviation Administration stopped arriving and departing flights for several hours. The ground stop was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after passengers were evacuated from the terminal and some went home. Others had to go through security again before they could get back in the terminal.
“There’s no greater priority for us than the safety of our employees and customers, all of which are reportedly safe, and we’re deeply saddened for all involved and impacted,” Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Perry said in a statement.
Operations at Love Field resumed before 4 p.m.
By about 11:45 a.m., hundreds of passengers were waiting outside the terminal, with police officers interviewing witnesses and directing traffic. Several police cars were staged in the traffic loop in front of the terminal, and police officers in tactical gear helped direct traffic.
Karen Warner was checking in for a noon flight to Kansas City, where she was supposed to visit her mother, who is in hospice. Warner told The Dallas Morning News she heard a loud argument about 20 feet behind her, followed by a gunshot.
Then she started running.
“I heard about 10 more shots while I was running away,” Warner said while waiting outside the terminal. She wasn’t able to tell what the argument was about.
Rockwall police Chief Max Geron heard the gunshots and said in a text message security sequestered his family inside a room until they were told it was safe. By about 12:20 p.m., he said the flurry calmed down. People were let back into the building and awaited instructions from authorities.
In a tweet, the chief commended airport security, writing, “Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”
Kyle Mitchell had just gotten off a flight from Denver and was walking toward baggage claim when he saw what he described as a “stampede of people” running toward the airport entrance.
Mitchell said he was impressed by how police reacted and handled the confusion.
The chaos took Mitchell by surprise, but asked whether he expected to ever be caught in a rush of people fleeing the sound of gunfire, he shrugged his shoulders.
“Evil (expletive) happens in the world,” Mitchell said. “You can’t stop it. The only thing you can do is prepare for it.”
