Dalrada Corporation Announces the Opening of its Heat Pump Showroom in Las Vegas

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”), a progressive company focused on environmental innovations to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, announced today the opening of a new showroom and demonstration room in Las Vegas, Nevada, to provide an exclusive opportunity to see the company’s revolutionary heat pumps in action.
Dalrada's new heat pump showroom and demonstration room in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dalrada Climate Technology heat pumps address the immediate global need for heating and cooling without combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. These heat pumps are the ideal replacement for traditional outdated water heaters, steam boilers, cooling towers, and chillers.
The unique proprietary technology found in each Dalrada machine provides decarbonized heating and cooling capabilities suitable for a broad range of industries and applications, including hotels and resorts, commercial and office buildings, hospitals and medical facilities, schools and universities, large data centers, and more.
“I’m thrilled that our new Las Vegas facility is up and running,” said Brian Bonar, Dalrada’s CEO and Founder. “We chose this location because it’s in the middle of one of the harshest climates on earth―the dry, hot desert. Las Vegas is also one of the largest centralized locations of hotels and resorts in the world and our heat pumps represent the perfect solution for them in this challenging environment.”
The demonstration room will allow visitors to observe fully-operational heat pumps and witness the extended capabilities of Dalrada’s advanced climate technology that provides eco-responsible operations that reduce carbon output while delivering substantial energy and cost savings.
In-person and virtual tours of the facility are now available by appointment. The company will extend personal invites to a shortlist of prospective partners and clients around the country for exclusive showings.
“We invite everyone to experience the game-changing power of Dalrada's climate technology in our new Las Vegas heat pump demonstration room," Mr. Bonar concluded.
For more information about Dalrada Climate Technology’s revolutionary heat pumps or to schedule a private tour, please visit www.dalrada.com/climate-technology.
About Dalrada Corporation
Dalrada Financial Corporation (Dalrada) is a progressive organization that drives innovation to impact people, businesses, and the planet positively. The company owns and operates a global group of climate technology, clean energy, and precision manufacturing companies. Each of these companies has a clearly-defined mandate to identify, address, and deliver solutions to unique economic, environmental, and efficiency problems facing public, government, and private sector organizations. Dalrada responds by developing advanced technologies, products, and services with a clear and quantifiable value, generating a significant return on investment for its clients.
Dalrada companies are on the leading edge of developing and applying innovative eco-sensitive next-generation science, engineering, and technology, serving a broad range of industries and governments. The company’s products and services significantly reduce energy costs and remove barriers for its clients, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future.
Dalrada’s subsidiaries and strategic partners operate in the United States, United Kingdom, India, and Spain and are centrally managed from the company’s San Diego, CA headquarters.
For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
