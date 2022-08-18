Dalrada Corporation Appoints Heather McMahon to the Dalrada Clean Energy Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--
In response to rising cybersecurity vulnerabilities within the Power and Utilities (P&U) sector, Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada Corporation,” Dalrada") – an innovator in clean energy, healthcare, and technology – announced today the appointment of cyber intelligence industry expert, Heather McMahon, to its Clean Energy Advisory Board.
Ensuring data security is paramount to the ongoing success of clean energy technology, and preventing cyber-attacks on energy infrastructure can eliminate industry breaches and shut-downs before they become national, regional, and local emergencies.
Now, more than half (53%) of P&U cybersecurity leaders are concerned about the ability to manage threats, as the sector presents an attractive target due to its societal impact. Across all sectors of the energy industry, companies today are faced with more extensive and sophisticated threats, including weak links in supply chains and increased vulnerability with the ongoing adoption of digital transformation initiatives. (Source: EY Global Information Security Survey)
Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada states, “Protecting energy infrastructure from cybersecurity threats is a vital component of ESG, as integrating disruptive clean energy technologies adds to network complexity. For this reason, Dalrada welcomes Heather McMahon to the Clean Energy Advisory Board. Her expert guidance provides tremendous value to Dalrada, its clean energy initiatives, and its ESG clients.”
Ms. McMahon’s experience spans more than two decades of directing the U.S. Department of Defense’s national security and counterintelligence efforts across multi-billion-dollar programs with more than 4.5 million personnel worldwide. Currently serving as the Professor of Practice and Deputy Executive Director at UMD Applied Research Lab for Intelligence & Security, Ms. McMahon previously held the position of Senior Director of the U.S. President's Intelligence Advisory Board.
Dalrada's agility allows it to respond immediately to demands for advanced ESG resources and safer alternative products and services that provide significant value and benefit. The Company continuously creates innovative, impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. To learn more about Dalrada Corporation, please visit www.Dalrada.com.
About Dalrada (DFCO)
Dalrada Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries that are firmly positioned in the world's top three-growing industries of healthcare, clean energy, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.
The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada's global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the healthcare industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.
Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Please visit www.dalrada.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more information.
