Described by Esquire Middle East as Dubai’s most extravagant Iftar, Dana Ramadan Tent at City Walk is back and better than ever. The state-of-the-art venue is ready to offer visitors a lavish Ramadan Iftar and Suhoor experience, complete with a special Arabic food menu and a mouth-watering buffet catered by Amanos Restaurants, cooked by a team of expert chefs. Guests can enjoy the ambience of Mediterranean live music and entertainment surrounded by stunning arabesque designs spread across 2,100 sqm of space. This year, the VIP Halls have been upsized to hold larger private groups of up to 50 persons, allowing visitors to host their private iftars in an exclusive, luxurious setting.
Dana Ramadan Tent at City Walk Returns with Luxurious Iftar and Suhoor Experience (Photo: Business Wire)
Ahmed Zakaria, CEO of Eyecatcher Advertising, Founder of Dana Ramadan Tent, commented, "It’s been overwhelmingly exciting to learn that more than half of our advance bookings are returning visitors from previous years, which tells us we’ve been doing something just right, and will continue to deliver on promises of offering exceptional experiences throughout the holy month. Our visitors can now host their private iftars with family and friends in an exclusive and intimate setting. I look forward to welcoming familiar faces and new ones in person, this Ramadan 2023.”
Featured in Timeout’s Best Iftar Tents in Dubai and with prices starting at 150 AED per person, this is an unmissable experience which can be booked by reserving a spot at @DanaRamadanTent or WhatsApping them at +971 525 448 829.
Extravagant Iftar experience
Dubai's City Walk has launched the Dana Ramadan Tent, which offers an extravagant Iftar experience. The tent includes two dining areas, an entertainment space, authentic Arab oil paintings, and a VIP area with hidden corridors. The tent has a modern design with white and gold pillars, large-scale decorations, and plush green sofas. The tent even has its ventilation system to filter out shisha smoke and a suction system for shisha smoke extraction.
The tent is open every day from sunset to 2 am during Ramadan, and prices start from AED180 for Iftar and AED150 for Suhoor.
