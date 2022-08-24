SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--
Today, Monte Carlo, the data observability leader, announced that Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning psychologist, economist, and author of Thinking, Fast and Slow, and Nate Silver, founder and editor-in-chief of opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight, will keynote IMPACT: The Data Observability Summit, a hybrid conference, taking place October 25-26, 2022.
Kahneman will join Monte Carlo CEO and co-founder, Barr Moses, for a fireside chat about the intersection of decision making and human bias, while Silver will present on the role of data quality and reliability in political polling, sports, and other data-driven industries.
Other keynote speakers include:
- Ali Ghodsi, CEO and co-founder of Databricks
- Lloyd Tabb, CEO and co-founder of Looker
- Jay Kreps, CEO and co-founder of Confluent
- Tristan Handy, CEO and co-founder of dbt Labs
- George Fraser, CEO and co-founder of Fivetran
- Zhamak Dehghani, founder of the data mesh
- Tomasz Tunguz, venture capitalist and early investor in Looker
- Paul Cheesborough, CTO of Fox
- Kendell Timmers, SVP and Head of Data & Insights of The New York Times
This year, IMPACT will also feature data architects from some of the industry’s best data teams including Roche, Checkout.com, Vox, Auto Trader UK, and others.
Launched last year as the world’s first-ever data observability event, IMPACT brought thousands of data professionals together to engage with some of the data industry’s most defining technologies and approaches, including cloud data warehouses, the lakehouse, Apache Airflow, event streaming, and the data mesh.
“Over the past 12 months, our space has evolved at an unprecedented pace, with technologies, architectures, and team structures adapting to meet the needs of the modern, data-driven business. That's why we are bringing together some of the best minds in data to help teams understand how they can take advantage of these trends and bring their data reliability to new heights,” said Barr Moses, CEO and co-founder of Monte Carlo. “I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kahneman, Silver, Ghodsi, Dehghani, and other data industry pioneers to speak to these topics and many more at IMPACT this year!”
While the talks themselves will be virtual and free to the public, Monte Carlo will also host in-person viewing parties in San Francisco, New York City, and London. These events will bring regional data leaders together for an evening of networking, discussions, and workshops related to building more reliable and scalable data organizations.
Event sponsors include dbt Labs, Fivetran, Dremio, Hightouch, Starburst, Census, DataOps.live, and Snowplow Analytics.
To register, please visit https://impactdatasummit.com/2022 and RSVP today. Follow conference updates at @montecarlodata on Twitter.
The first 100 RSVPs from this link get a chance to win an all expenses-paid trip to Monte Carlo, Monaco.
About Monte Carlo
As businesses increasingly rely on data to power digital products and drive better decision-making, it’s mission-critical that this data is accurate and reliable. Monte Carlo, the data reliability company, is the creator of the industry's first end-to-end Data Observability platform. Named an Enterprise Tech 30 company in 2021 and 2022, a 2021 IDC Innovator, an Inc. Best Place Workplace for 2021 and 2022, and a "New Relic for data" by Forbes, we've raised $325M from Accel, ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, IVP, and Salesforce Ventures. Monte Carlo works with data-driven companies like Fox, The New York Times, Roche, CreditKarma, and other leading enterprises to help them achieve trust in data.
