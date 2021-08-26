COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish defense minister warns that 'it is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul' after his country's last flight left.
AP
Danish defense minister warns that 'it is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul' after his country's last flight left
-
- Updated
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right.