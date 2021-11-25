NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland, right, and Lokman Ghorbani, left, are welcomed back by head of NRK sports Egil Sundvor upon their arrival from Qatar, at the airport in Gardermoen, Norway. Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday. Qatar's government later accused Ekeland and Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit” as the two returned early Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere responded by saying their arrest was “unacceptable.”