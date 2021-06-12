COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish soccer federation says the game against Finland at Euro 2020 will resume at 8:30 p.m. local time.
Danish soccer federation says the game against Finland at Euro 2020 will resume at 8:30 p.m. local time
