Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO ), the globally-scaled software solutions provider powering secure seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming experiences at the edge, today announced the appointment of Darrin Reynolds as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Championing a security-first approach to operations, development and governance, he will lead the security organization, oversee the protection of client, partner, and employee data and assets, and contribute to product innovation.
Reynolds has more than 20 years of information security experience spanning technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, financial, manufacturing, communications, entertainment and retail industries, helping organizations realize the benefits of safeguarding and leveraging sensitive data. He served as Chief Privacy Officer and the VP of Information Security for the Diversified Agency Services division of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), one of the world’s largest advertising holding companies, and was the subject matter expert on data protection for more than 200 advertising and marketing companies worldwide.
"I’m really excited to welcome Darrin to the Edgio team as our CISO. He’s an accomplished cybersecurity executive with a very strong record of building impactful, high-performing teams,” said Bob Lyons, Edgio CEO. “With recent acquisitions increasing our global solutions portfolio and footprint, Darrin’s leadership will help us grow the security organization and further advance our strategy of improve, expand and extend. We’ll continue to invest in security and connectivity solutions at the edge to help clients address the cost, complexity, and security issues associated with handling large, complex, and distributed high stakes web applications.”
In March, Edgio (then Limelight) entered a definitive agreement to acquire Yahoo’s Edgecast, Inc. The companies combined in June and rebranded as Edgio, creating a globally scaled, edge-enabled software solutions provider of cloud security and web applications, content delivery and video streaming for outcome-oriented businesses and clients looking to deliver a fast, secure and frictionless digital experience to end users. The new Edgio platform includes Edgecasts’ enterprise-grade security solutions, Limelight’s developer and Jamstack APIs, and application operations tools – all seamlessly integrated with the world's most performant global edge platform.
“Edgio is on an incredible journey, with tremendous transformation during the past year and momentum that continues to build as we enter the second half of 2022. I’m thrilled to apply my experience running world-class security organizations to the company, and build out an exceptional security practice,” said Reynolds. “Too often security is viewed as a cost center or merely some type of insurance. Edgio recognizes that security is truly a differentiator in the marketplace – to serve, guide and safeguard clients, and act as a catalyst for new business.”
Reynolds is a frequently sought-after speaker in the cybersecurity and privacy communities. He is also a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), charter member of the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) Indianapolis chapter and holds memberships in the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), InfraGard and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for EveryoneForVeterans.org, a private, nonprofit group connecting businesses and services to local veterans.
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) is an edge-enabled software solutions provider powering unmatched, secure digital experiences through a seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming platform. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic, and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user. Dedicated to providing unparalleled client care and extending value every step of the way, Edgio is a partner of choice, driving about 20% of worldwide internet traffic to support the most popular shows, movies, sports, games and music, and instant-loading websites. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
