CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — All Dartmouth College students will be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week and masks must be worn in all indoor locations, according to new restrictions announced ahead of next week's start to the fall term.
Vaccinated students will be tested weekly, while unvaccinated students will be tested twice each week, officials said in an email Friday. Officials also plan to use a campus tennis center for isolation housing if there is a significant outbreak.
“We must remain vigilant and allow for flexibility to quickly address any emerging public health needs, in order to protect the community, particularly children under 12, for whom the vaccine is not yet available," said Interim Provost David Kotz and Executive Vice President Rick Mills.
Dartmouth has created a contingency plan to use the Boss Tennis Center for isolation housing in case of a significant outbreak of the virus on campus.
Since Saturday, campus buildings have been open only to enrolled students and employees. Masks are not required in private, non-shared space, such as a dorm room or an office, or alone in a laboratory. Students who share dorm rooms can remove their masks if none of the roommates have symptoms.
Classes start Sept. 13.