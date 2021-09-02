CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth-Hitchcock says just like other health care providers, it too, is experiencing staff shortages during the coronavirus pandemic that range from nursing positions to food service workers.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock said Wednesday it organized a “Managing and Staffing to Capacity" task force to identify solutions to the shortage, especially in the inpatient units and other care areas at its flagship hospital in Lebanon.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock also began planning for reallocation of resources and staff. Earlier this year, it increased the starting rate for newly licensed nurses to $30 per hour, and made wage adjustments for experienced clinical nurses and nurse supervisors. It plans to provide a 2% wage increase for other staff beginning in October.
Joni Menard, task force leader, said “the overall situation continues to be challenging as clinical demand increases and the supply of traveling staff is depleted across the nation."
———
THE NUMBERS
More than 108,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 372 new confirmed cases announced Wednesday. Three new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,420.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 234 new cases per day on Aug. 17 to 305 new cases per day on Tuesday.