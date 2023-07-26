DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2023--
The "The UK: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive excel-based product provides an in-depth analysis of the colocation data centers in the UK, offering invaluable insights into the current and upcoming facilities.
Unlocking the Potential of the UK Data Center Market
The database includes a detailed analysis of 197 existing data centers and 33 upcoming data centers, encompassing various locations across the UK. It offers critical information, such as existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for the year 2022, and future capacity additions projected from 2023 to 2027.
Key Highlights of the UK Data Center Market
The UK data center market is a prominent player in the Western Europe region, characterized by significant investments in data centers, government digitalization strategies, and a flourishing high computing technology sector.
The market has seen substantial growth, fueled by investments from key data center operators such as Ark Data Centres, Equinix, Echelon Data Centres, Iron Mountain, Kao Data, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (VIRTUS Data Centres), Yondr, Teledata, among others.
Equinix, VIRTUS Data Centres, and Digital Realty contribute to over 30% of the existing IT Load capacity in the UK Data Center Market.
Greater London and Berkshire are significant contributors, accounting for approximately 59% of the existing power capacity in the UK Data Center Market.
Data Points Covered in the Database
The database is a treasure trove of information for each facility, providing extensive coverage of existing and upcoming data centers.
Existing Data Centers (197 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (33 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
The database features a comprehensive list of prominent investors and operators in the UK data center market, including:
- Equinix
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Digital Realty
- Ark Data Centres
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data)
- Telehouse
- Global Switch
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Infinity SDC
- CyrusOne
- Ascendas (Digital Realty)
- Kao Data
- Rackspace Technology
- Cxytera Technologies
- SunGard Availability Services
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- Pulsant
- Stellium Datacenters
- ServerChoice
- Proximity Data Centres
- IOMART
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- ServerHouse
- Fujitsu
- Lumen Technologies
- Trinity DC
- LDeX
- SCC
- DataVita
- Ionos
- GTT( I Squared)
- Node4
- Volta Data Centres
- Six Degrees
- Telstra
- SilverEdge DC
- Amito
- HostDime
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- UKFast
- The Bunker
- Datum Datacentres
- Redcentric
- Aptum
- Host-IT
- THG Hosting
- Clouvider
- Redwire DC
- 4D Data Centres
- MIGSOLV
- DataBank
- AQL Data Center
- Indectron Evoque Data Center Solutions
- Hardy Fisher Services
- Custodian Data Centres
- Sovereign Business Integration Group
- OOSHA
- Teledata
- brightsolid
- Blue Chip
- Netwise
- Hosting
- AIMES
- DATANET.CO.UK
- Itility
- GTP 3 Data Center
- IP House
- Aegis One
- Daisy Corporate Services
- IFB
- Centrilogic
- Wildcard Networks
- ONI plc
- ASK4
- Datacentreplus
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Cogent Communications
- Hosting-UK
- Clearstream Technology
- Timico
- Legend Telecom
- WRN Broadcast
- Cloud Innovation Limited.
Target Audience
This database is a valuable resource for various industry stakeholders, including Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Data center Construction Contractors, Data center Infrastructure Providers, New Entrants, Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms, and Corporate and Government Agencies.
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au92ku
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726908033/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/26/2023 07:48 AM/DISC: 07/26/2023 07:46 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726908033/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.