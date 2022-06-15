BUENA PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
Data Specialties Inc (DSI), the leader in data center design-build, today announced the launch of its Data Center Energy Services Practice, providing data center owners and operators with more efficient and cost-effective facilities.
Globally, data centers use approximately 1.5 - 2% of the world’s electricity, and according to several estimates, data center energy use will only increase, accounting for up to 13% of global electricity use in the next decade. With numerous mandates on the horizon and many data center operators recognizing the value of energy-efficient operations, implementing comprehensive efficiency solutions is top of mind.
Building off more than thirty years of building and designing data centers nationwide, and utilizing its robust partner ecosystem, DSI’s Data Center Energy Services Practice will provide data centers with comprehensive energy efficiency services by identifying facility and operational inefficiencies in enterprise and colocation operators. The new service offering will also guide end-users through the utility incentive and tax credit process.
The new energy services include:
- Environmental Metrics for ESG Reporting: As consumers and other shareholders are choosing to make an impact with their money investment, the popularity of ESG reports is increasing over recent years. DSI can help put measures in place that are linked to Environmental Metrics in the ESG report.
- Energy Management System Setup: The energy management system enables the tracking of power demand, energy consumption, utility spend, and renewable energy generation.
- Energy Audits & Studies: DSI’s Energy Audits & Studies help operators gain an understanding of how to optimize impact that aligns with facilities’ goals and financial requirements while providing strategic opinions and solutions that maximize capabilities.
- Energy Conservation Measure (ECM) Implementation & Commissioning: DSI can assist in the implementation and commissioning of ECMs, including building envelope, HVAC, lighting, transformers, building & equipment controls, renewable energy systems, energy storage systems, energy backup systems, energy management systems, data center load optimization.
- Carbon Sequestration: DSI can assist in selecting exterior components to achieve carbon neutral and carbon negative.
- Building Certifications: DSI can help data centers obtain certifications such as LEED, WELL, Energy Star, or others.
- Utility Incentives and Tax Credits: Assist in securing incentives and tax credits offered by government agencies and utility companies, helping to reduce capital expenditures for efficiency upgrades.
“With a renewed focus on energy efficiency, as well as corporate sustainability initiatives and government mandates, our energy services practice will help improve data center operations, sustainability and profitability,” said Phil Rafferty, President, Data Specialties Inc. “We look forward to working with our partners and customers to make data centers across the country more energy-efficient and cost-effective.”
About Data Specialties Inc.
Since 1991, Data Specialties Inc has been a leader in Data Center design-build. The company manages all aspects of site selection, design, construction, commissioning and maintenance of mission-critical data centers throughout the United States. DSI’s clients have entrusted them to implement data centers that are critical to the daily operations of their businesses. DSI’s designs deliver the reliability demanded today, and the scalability and flexibility to accommodate any future moves, additions or changes. For more information, please visit http://www.webuilddatacenters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005806/en/
CONTACT: Milldam Public Relations
Adam Waitkunas
978-828-8304 (mobile)
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY UTILITIES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SUSTAINABILITY GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENERGY DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Data Specialties Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/15/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/15/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005806/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.