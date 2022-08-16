NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--
Today, Inc. revealed that DataArt has made it onto the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, making DataArt an 11-time Inc. 5000 honoree.
The list represents a unparalleled look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Under Armour, Microsoft, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are thrilled tomake this year's Inc. 5000 list, and we are humbled to be alongside other great companies that continue to grow in these unstable times. Wekeep ourfocus onfuelingclient growth,expanding our service offerings as well asinvestingin talent.Now that we are6,000+ people strong,we continue to execute well thanks to an incredible team andourunique people-centered corporate culture, something that isactuallypracticed not justpreached.”, says Eugene Goland, CEO of DataArt.
DataArt joins companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 that have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23 rd.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk,Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
DataArt ranked this year at No. 4090 with a 116% 3-year growth rate on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.
About DataArt:
DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 25 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, and deep industry sector knowledge, we deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on, and lifetime partnerships they believe in.
Headquartered in New York City, DataArt now employs over 6,000 professionals in 20+ locations throughout the US, Europe, Middle East and Latin America, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado, Flutter Entertainment, among others.
For more information, please visit www.dataart.com
