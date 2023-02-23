TAMPA, Fla. & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
DataLink Software, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for high-quality, value-based care, announced today its expansion globally with an office in Cyber Gateway, HITEC City, Hyderabad.
The India-based office will focus on scaling and growing product innovation to continue delivering best-in-class services to complement the United States-based team.
DataLink plans to hire more than 100 employees across engineering, development and data operations, quality assurance and analytics, database administration, and software architecture. Hiring in India will be in addition to planned employee growth in the United States.
“We’re excited to extend our reach into India’s rich talent pool to power our growth as we service the expanding value-based care contract market with an increasing number of payers enabling such relationships with their providers,” says Ashish Kachru, CEO, DataLink Software. “Our team has tremendous depth and experience working with global development centers, especially in India, and with this expertise we’ll be able to scale faster and more efficiently in service of our clients.”
Heading up the India operations will be Srikar Chilakamarri, who will serve as senior vice president and country lead, bringing with him more than 24 years of experience in growing and leading technology teams.
“The India office is our strategic investment to seamlessly support sustained growth in value-based care services. It’s an opportunity to tap into the rich skill sets to make India our technology hub,” says Chilakamarri. “This office will leverage the talent pool to bring technological advancement to our products, boost our capabilities in rendering high-quality services, and accelerate value to our clients.”
Human resources leader Pramod Kolluru will also be joining the India team as director of human resources and compliance.
About DataLink Software
DataLink Software is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to empowering better health. Grounded in more than 20 years of experience, DataLink develops integrated solutions that deliver actionable data insights, automated workflows, and advanced interoperability. This streamlined delivery of value-based care improves quality performance, optimizes risk accuracy, and reduces costs. DataLink is rated a Top 10 Population Health Management Solution Provider by Medhealth Outlook. For more information, visit datalinksoftware.com.
