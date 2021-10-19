BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
AI Cloud leader DataRobot today announced the elevation of Nenshad Bardoliwalla as the company’s Chief Product Officer. Bardoliwalla, a key leader behind DataRobot AI Cloud, will be responsible for the company’s product strategy and roadmap to bring the power of AI to the broadest set of users and drive unprecedented value for organizations around the world.
Bardoliwalla joined DataRobot in early 2020 through the acquisition of Paxata, where he was the Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. Since then, he has served as Senior Vice President, Product & Customer Experience, and has been instrumental in driving the end-to-end platform vision with a first-class experience for all users, from engineers and data scientists to IT operators and business consumers. Under his leadership, DataRobot has launched numerous new products strengthening capabilities for managing AI at scale and enabling AI-driven decisions across all lines of business, including Composable ML, Continuous AI, Pipelines, No-Code App Builder and Decision Flows. Most recently, Bardoliwalla spearheaded the evolution of this portfolio into DataRobot AI Cloud, a first-of-its-kind solution that brings together diverse data and users into a unified AI platform that accelerates the delivery of AI for clear business results.
“Nenshad has the rare combination of deep domain expertise, technical acumen and customer-centricity, and has been a driving force for DataRobot’s platform innovation,” said Dan Wright, CEO of DataRobot. “His elevation to Chief Product Officer reflects our commitment to unlock the power of AI Cloud for users of all backgrounds and skill sets to deliver the greatest possible value for our customers.”
This elevation is the latest milestone for the company as DataRobot continues its high-speed growth. In September 2021, DataRobot appointed industry leaders Sigal Zarmi, Mark Hawkins, James I. Cash, Ph.D. and Dr. Amit Sinha to its Board of Directors. In August 2021, DataRobot added Sirisha Kadamalakalva as the company’s first Chief Strategy Officer and Steve Jenner as Chief Customer Officer, following the appointment of Damon Fletcher as Chief Financial Officer in May 2021.
About DataRobot
DataRobot AI Cloud is the next generation of AI. The unified platform is built for all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit http://www.datarobot.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005232/en/
CONTACT: Kate Lavoie-Mayer
781 941 0619
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: DataRobot
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/19/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/19/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005232/en