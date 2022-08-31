Datasite Appoints New Chief Customer Success Officer

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
Datasite®, a leading SaaS-based technology provider for global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) professionals, today announced that Deven Lindemann has been promoted to chief customer success officer from executive vice president of customer service, to further support the company’s unmatched customer service and growth.
“Our customers’ success is at the heart of our business, and we want to ensure that their entire journey - from product development to marketing and sales to onboarding and support - has the highest level of focus,” said Rusty Wiley, CEO of Datasite. “Deven’s proven experience and expertise will help us deliver an even better support experience, protect and grow revenue, and retain our most important assets, our customers and employees.”
In her role as chief customer success officer, Deven is responsible for the company’s global service organization, ensuring customers receive best in class service and around-the-clock support. Before this she was executive vice president of customer service, where, in the last two years, she and her team have increased client satisfaction, resulting in net promoter scores (NPS) consistently in the mid-70s, well above industry benchmarks. Since joining the company in 1993, Deven has served in a variety of leadership roles, including managing director of transaction & compliance in London, and vice president of client services.
Dealmakers in more than 170 countries make their deals in Datasite, including 74 of the top 100 legal firms and all the top 20 global financial advisory firms. In 2021, Datasite facilitated a third of the top 100 global deals, including a third of the top 61 deals in the US, and close to half of the top 25 deals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
