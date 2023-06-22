SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2023--
DataStax, the real-time AI company, today announced it will host a virtual summit dedicated to building groundbreaking AI agent experiences and readying data architectures for the next generation of AI applications. This 2-hour virtual event – Agent X: Build the AI Agent Experience: Architecture for GenAI – will be held on July 11, 2023.
AI agents are sophisticated virtual assistants that enhance user interactions with applications. Leveraging the power of real-time generative AI, agents act as an intelligent companion, capable of understanding queries, providing prompt responses, and performing tasks – ushering in a new era of streamlined and personalized user experiences.
For data architects looking to leverage large language models (LLMs) to build and transform applications with unprecedented levels of personalized content, Agent X, will provide the knowledge and demonstrations to create innovative AI agents using powerful new tools and techniques.
“Agent X will bring together the industry leaders at the forefront of generative AI technology to share insights and engage with the architects building the AI applications that are shaping the future,” said Ed Anuff, CPO, DataStax. “The impact and potential of generative AI is endless, and we’re just scratching the surface with this event. Participants can expect to come away with strategies on how to utilize the limitless scale of Apache Cassandra - the leading battle-tested database for AI - when building AI agent-powered applications.”
Attendees will learn about integrating vector search and embeddings into AI systems, augmenting LLMs with real-time data from the world’s most scalable database, Apache Cassandra®, engage in discussion about security and privacy considerations, and gain insights and best practices for designing intelligent agents.
About DataStax
DataStax is the real-time AI company. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data and quickly build smart, high-growth applications at unlimited scale, on any cloud. DataStax delivers the Astra DB cloud database built on Apache Cassandra ® and the Astra Streaming event streaming technology built on Apache Pulsar™. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, ESL Gaming and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to win new markets and change industries. Learn more at DataStax.com.
