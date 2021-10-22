Trio of Brothers who Opened UNITS of Utah in 2008 Sell the Business to Family's Next Generation; New Owners Plan Rapid Expansion for the Salt Lake City-Based Franchise
SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / A leader in the fast-growing moving and portable storage industry, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage, is proud to announce its Salt Lake City-based franchise in Utah is under new ownership as a daughter and her husband seamlessly take over the business for her father and two uncles. Sadie and Laird Doman purchased UNITS of Utah and officially took over as owners on September 1. The couple has exciting plans to build on what Sadie helped her father and his brothers establish since the franchise opened in 2008.
The Shupe brothers - Burk, Matt, and Todd - opened one of UNITS' original franchises more than a decade ago in Ogden, Utah. The trio quickly expanded their franchise footprint to serve communities in and around Salt Lake City and Orem. Sadie played an integral role in establishing the loyal customer base that has helped the franchise thrive in Northeast Utah.
"I started handling operations full time about eight years ago, and learned every side of the business," Sadie says. "UNITS sets itself apart from others in our industry because people know we answer the phone and provide fast, local and friendly service. We built our customer base by picking up the phone on nights and weekends and being there for people when they need us. I'm proud of what my family has accomplished, and I'm honored to carry the business forward to even greater heights."
Sadie and Laird have a shared vision to expand UNITS' unmatched moving and storage services to southern parts of the state as they continue building the business. Thanks to increasing demand and an established brand presence, Laird says the couple is confident they can double their current inventory of 250 storage containers to 500 containers quickly.
"We know this business has so much potential, and there is demand in communities we don't yet reach," says Laird. "We are eager to change that. We put it on paper that we plan to double the business in the first couple of years. We are regularly at full capacity, and we know we need to invest in more containers. We want to make sure our loyal customers have access to the unrivaled service and quality that's only found with UNITS."
As for the Shupe brothers, Sadie says her father is focused on his career as a commercial airline pilot. All three brothers maintained fulltime careers while owning and managing UNITS of Utah. They're now enjoying the opportunity to focus on new goals with peace of mind knowing they sold the business to a couple who will keep it moving in the right direction.
"We know franchise owners often dream of building a lasting legacy for their families to enjoy for generations," says Michael McAlhany, President and CEO of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "The Shupe brothers have proven the UNITS franchise model is built for long term success. I am thrilled to see Sadie and Laird take the reins in Utah, and I look forward to watching them expand the family business."
UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is a fast-growing franchise that provides self-storage, on-site storage, self-service moving and long-distance moves to clients across the country. The franchise competes directly in a $42 billion industry that continues to grow. UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage offers a variety of solutions to meet the long- and short-term storage needs for consumers and businesses, allowing customers to move and store at their pace.
About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage
Established in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage was founded by Michael McAlhany during the emergence of the moving and portable storage industry. The company's mission was to provide personal customer service and supply the most innovative and highest quality equipment. Nationwide UNITS Moving and Portable Storage are locally owned and operated and familiar with the communities they serve. UNITS Moving and Portable Storage offers high-quality constructed containers featuring barn-style doors and all-steel construction. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage container is clean, weather-resistant, spacious, and available in 12-ft and 16-ft lengths. The UNITS Moving and Portable Storage robotic delivery system is the most technologically advanced in the industry, virtually eliminating any shift in contents when lifting containers on and off transport vehicles and placing them in tight areas where competitors cannot. The container may be placed in a UNITS Moving and Portable Storage service center or at the customer's desired location, always at ground level for easy access. The national network of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage and Service Centers currently services over 500 cities in North America and continues to grow.
