DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
Dave & Buster’s is rolling out the blue and orange carpet this summer with a once in a lifetime contest for people to enjoy an exclusive overnight experience at the “D&B B&B” in Miami this July. This summer Dave & Buster’s is all about enjoying the Great Indoors, and this pop up is yet another reason to get inside and enjoy yourself.
For one night only, one lucky winner and their friends will get to live the dream with free run of the legendary gaming Midway. Dave and Buster’s is installing a stylish suite inside the special event rooms of its Miami location. The suite will come with unlimited access to Dave & Buster’s entire selection of games, a full-service bartender to pour signature cocktails, and complimentary service of the full chef-crafted menu. Wrapped in silk blue and orange sheets and nestled under the neon glow of hundreds of games, guests will be dreaming of their winning Dave & Buster’s all-nighter after enjoying an unforgettable night of entertainment.
“The magic of Dave & Buster’s is that we create social connections and lasting memories for so many people; this overnight opportunity is unique in that only a few people will ever get to experience it,” said Brandon Coleman III, Chief Marketing Officer and SVP for Dave & Buster’s. “The whole idea really speaks to our motto right now that 'Summer is Better in the Great Indoors.' Outdoors has extreme heat waves, murder hornets, and sharks. In fact, the outdoors kind of suck right now. Not D&B, we’re fun and we have tons of new entertainment, food, and beverages to prove it.”
To enter the “D&B B&B” contest, visit dnbbnb.com and submit a 10-second video about why you think Summer is better spent in the Great Indoors. Contest entries will be accepted from June 20, 2022 until July 1, 2022. The winner will be announced on July 11, 2022 via Dave & Buster’s social media accounts. All entrants must be 21 years of age or older. The overnight experience will take place on July 16, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
For more information on Dave & Buster's and the contest, please visit www.daveandbusters.com
About Dave & Buster’s:
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005131/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Yvonne Lo
KEYWORD: FLORIDA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT RESTAURANT/BAR GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER DESTINATIONS RETAIL TRAVEL
SOURCE: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/20/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/20/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005131/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.