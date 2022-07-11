SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--
SOURCE Global, PBC, innovator of disruptive renewable drinking water technology, has appointed David Crane to its Board of Directors. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading thinkers in climate tech, Crane has led multiple energy companies and sustainable investment firms and played a significant role in the industry’s move toward clean energy.
“David shares our vision of a sustainable, equitable world and is a pioneer in the truest sense of the word. His global insights, deep knowledge of the renewables sector, and expertise in generating growth and value in clean tech will serve SOURCE well. It’s an honor to welcome him to the Board of Directors,” said Cody Friesen, founder & CEO, SOURCE Global.
Crane was president and CEO of NRG Energy from 2003 to 2015, the leading integrated power company in the U.S. There, he doubled NRG's generating capacity, quadrupled sales and championed the company’s transition into clean energy, becoming the first American power company to commit to a science-based long term carbon reduction target. Before NRG, Crane served as executive director of London-based International Power and senior vice president of Global Power at Lehman Brothers, where he was responsible for financing energy operations in emerging markets. Prior to that, he held several roles at ABB Energy Ventures, including Vice President for the Asia-Pacific Region.
“Renewable technology unlocked our ability to bring clean, cost-effective energy to all corners of the world. SOURCE is doing the same thing for drinking water,” Crane said. “The SOURCE team has pioneered and are rapidly scaling a distributed, fully sustainable solution to the world’s growing water crisis – one that’s set to follow solar technology’s cost-competitiveness trajectory, although at a much faster pace. I’m excited to help guide the journey and be part of this truly innovative business.”
In addition to his professional credentials, Crane holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. He sits on the boards of Heliogen Inc. and Tata Steel Ltd. and is a recipient of GlobalGreen’s Corporate Environmental Leadership award, the Equinox Solar Champion Award and the C.K. Prahalad Award for Global Sustainability Business Leadership.
About SOURCE Global, PBC
A Public Benefit Corporation, SOURCE Global, PBC’s mission is to make drinking water an unlimited resource. The company’s SOURCE ® Hydropanels use the sun to draw pure water vapor out of the air and transform it into fresh, high-quality, perfectly mineralized drinking water. Because the company’s technology operates entirely off the grid, it is uniquely well suited to serve areas with no reliable access to safe drinking water and those with little to no infrastructure, putting the fundamental right of safe, sustainable drinking water in the hands of every person in nearly every climate and corner of the world. Unlike piped, well or bottled water, SOURCE water is produced where it’s needed and constantly measured and monitored by digital sensors in each panel. SOURCE ® Hydropanels are currently serving communities, schools, hospitals, NGOs, businesses and homes across the world and SOURCE is on Fast Company’s 2020 list of most innovative social good companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company operates in more than 50 countries and on six continents. SOURCE is a registered trademark of SOURCE Global, PBC. For more information, visit www.source.co and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
