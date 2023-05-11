IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
David Fiedler has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Alliant Americas division, where he will focus on designing and deploying comprehensive risk and insurance solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients. Based in Denver, Colorado, Fiedler will report into Alliant’s East region team.
A proven entrepreneur and executive with extensive experience in founding and leading businesses, Fiedler has established a track record of success that includes creating and launching new ventures and leading business development and acquisitions efforts.
“As a founder of multiple businesses, David understands that managing risk is a top priority. Through his experience and perspective, he has the ability to see past short-term solutions to develop strategies that can lead to long-term success,” said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant Americas. “David is a team player who understands building strong relationships matters to business leaders, employees, and customers.”
Prior to joining Alliant, Fiedler was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a technology startup focused on device and service integration for residential applications. Fiedler is currently a Venture Mentor at Harvard Business School and earned a certification in gamification from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.
Fiedler can be reached at (213) 840-9601 or at David.Fiedler@alliant.com.
About Alliant Insurance Services
Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005104/en/
CONTACT: Nick Kopinga
First Vice President
Corporate Marketing and Communications
(949) 260-5004
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE
SOURCE: Alliant Insurance Services
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/11/2023 08:05 AM/DISC: 05/11/2023 08:04 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005104/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.