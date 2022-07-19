NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) today announced the appointment of David Savman as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). He will join PVH in late 2022 from H&M Group where he spent 19 years, most recently as Head of Global Supply Chain. He succeeds Sarah Clarke, who is leaving PVH as of October 31, 2022 to pursue other interests.
Mr. Savman will be responsible for the global supply chain and sourcing strategy for PVH’s iconic global brands, including TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein, and will report to CEO Stefan Larsson. At H&M Group, Mr. Savman led all sourcing, procurement and warehouse operations and managed an organization across over 80 countries. He previously managed key functions including supply chain, production and purchasing, and worked in several international markets across Asia and Europe. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Engineering from The Swedish School of Textiles, University of Borås.
Mr. Larsson said, “David is a world-class supply chain executive who has deep experience and expertise in our sector, gained through many years of leadership in critical areas where we see opportunity. With his proven ability to simplify complexity, strong ability to create value through a demand and data driven value chain, deep experience in international markets and commitment to sustainability, he will play an important role driving our PVH+ plan forward.”
Mr. Savman said, “PVH has incredibly powerful and compelling global brands and a clear strategy in place. I am excited to be joining at this pivotal time for the company, and will be focused on pursing opportunities to add significant value and make lasting, positive contributions to deliver on the PVH+ plan. I look forward to supporting Stefan and the entire PVH team to deliver sustainable long-term growth.”
Mr. Larsson added, “I’d like to thank Sarah for her many contributions to PVH and her leadership while serving as CSCO. We wish her every success in her next chapter.”
About PVH Corp.
PVH is the growth platform for Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Through driving brand strength and relevance, we are connecting our global, iconic brands closer to where the consumer is going than ever before, today and with future generations. Guided by our values and enabled by our scale and global reach, we are driving fashion forward for good, as one team with one vision and one plan. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.
