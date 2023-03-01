GREAT FALLS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
Davidson Investment Advisors, Inc. (Davidson Investment Advisors) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Richmond, Virginia-based Caprin Asset Management, LLC (Caprin). The combination enhances the firm’s collective investment and operational capabilities, positioning the firm to deliver additional value-added service offerings for clients.
With the close of the acquisition, Davidson Investment Advisors’ assets under administration exceeds $4.6 billion. Caprin’s business will operate as “Caprin Asset Management, a division of Davidson Investment Advisors.”
“We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of Caprin Asset Management, and we look forward to the expansion of our team and our geographical footprint into the mid-Atlantic region,” said Andrew Davidson, President of Davidson Investment Advisors.
This combination enhances the multi-asset approach to portfolio management and risk awareness long valued by clients of Davidson Investment Advisors. Specializing in fixed income portfolio management, Caprin’s integration into Davidson Investment Advisors expands the geographic expertise and portfolio offerings within the firm’s municipal bond investment strategies coast to coast.
About Davidson Investment Advisors
Davidson Investment Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of D.A. Davidson Companies, works with high net worth individuals and institutions across the nation, providing personalized investment solutions and expert advice. Davidson’s transparent, tailored portfolios provide a long-term, actively managed, risk-aware approach to investing that aligns its team with its clients’ most important objectives.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees and offices in 28 states.
In addition to Davidson Investment Advisors, its subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.
For more information, visit dadavidson.com.
