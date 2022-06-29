NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2022--
Davis Polk has announced that Mari Grace Byrne, Dan Gibbons, Michael Gilson, James Haldin, Ran Li, Connie Milonakis, Christopher Nairn-Kim, David Schiff and Caitlin Wood have been elected partners of the firm, effective July 1, 2022.
Mari Grace Byrne is a member of Davis Polk’s Civil Litigation practice in New York. She represents clients in a wide range of civil litigation matters, including complex commercial and contractual disputes, securities litigation, bankruptcy-related litigation and class actions. She has represented major energy companies, telecommunications companies and financial institutions, among others, in both federal and state court.
Dan Gibbons is a member of Davis Polk’s Capital Markets practice in New York. He represents corporate and financial institution clients in a wide variety of public and private capital-raising transactions, with a particular focus on initial public offerings, investment-grade and high-yield debt issuance, and other leveraged finance transactions. He also counsels clients on general corporate matters, including strategic transactions, corporate governance, SEC reporting and securities law compliance. Dan’s transactional practice spans a broad spectrum of industries, including fintech and cryptoassets, consumer products and retail, technology, industrials and energy.
Michael Gilson is a member of Davis Polk’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice in New York. He advises U.S. and international corporate and private equity clients on a full range of public and private transactions, both domestic and cross-border. His experience includes mergers, acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, collaborations, spinoffs, restructurings, special committee representations and defensive and corporate governance advice.
James Haldin is a member of Davis Polk’s White Collar Defense & Investigations and Data Privacy & Cybersecurity practices in New York. He represents companies and boards of directors in complex government and internal investigations, as well as high-stakes enforcement matters. For over 20 years, he has advised clients in connection with sensitive matters involving allegations of corruption, fraud, money laundering and improper accounting across a broad range of industries. He also has substantial experience advising on data privacy compliance and governance, privacy incident disclosure and remediation, and privacy-related audits. James’s practice includes assisting companies in the implementation, evaluation, and enhancement of their compliance and risk management programs. He regularly represents clients before various state, federal and international authorities.
Ran Li is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate practice, currently practicing as a Registered Foreign Lawyer in Beijing. His practice focuses on representing both issuers and underwriters on capital markets transactions, including U.S. and Hong Kong initial public offerings. He has also advised clients on private equity and M&A transactions in Asia.
Connie Milonakis is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate practice in London. She represents clients in a broad range of capital markets transactions and provides ongoing advice to clients on SEC reporting and corporate governance matters. She advises international corporations and financial institutions on complex cross-border IPOs, rights offerings, exchange offers and other equity and debt offerings. She also advises international corporations on U.S. securities law aspects of complex cross-border M&A transactions. With extensive experience across EMEA and North America, she has particular in-depth market knowledge across the Nordic region.
Christopher Nairn-Kim is a member of Davis Polk’s Finance practice in New York. His practice is primarily focused on advising financial institutions and direct lenders in connection with a broad variety of finance transactions, including leveraged acquisition financings, debt restructurings, infrastructure-focused financings and other secured and unsecured financings. He also represents corporate clients on a full range of finance-related matters.
David Schiff is a member of Davis Polk’s Restructuring practice in New York. He advises on a wide range of U.S. and international restructurings, bankruptcies and liability management transactions, representing hedge funds, creditor groups, banks, companies, equity sponsors and other strategic parties.
Caitlin Wood is a member of Davis Polk’s Capital Markets and Derivatives & Structured Products practices in New York. She advises investment banks, corporations and institutional holders on the structuring, negotiation and execution of a broad range of equity-related transactions, including public and private convertible and exchangeable securities offerings and associated derivative transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, margin loans secured by significant positions in public companies, and various equity-linked hedging and monetization transactions.
