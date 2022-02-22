MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Davis Polk today announced that leading M&A lawyer Paul Scrivano will join the firm this week as a partner in its Corporate practice. Mr. Scrivano will be resident in Northern California and will also maintain an office in New York.
“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Davis Polk,” said Neil Barr, Davis Polk’s Managing Partner. “Northern California is a key region for important growth sectors of the global economy, and thus a key market for M&A. With Paul’s arrival, Davis Polk will solidify its position as a destination firm for big-ticket corporate transactions in Northern California.”
Mr. Scrivano will join Davis Polk from another international law firm, where he served as Global Head of the Mergers & Acquisitions practice. Mr. Scrivano is a nationally recognized M&A lawyer, and clients across industries turn to him for their most complex U.S. and cross-border M&A transactions. Widely regarded as an authority on public company M&A matters, Mr. Scrivano has advised on hundreds of such transactions. He has advised on numerous proxy contests, and he regularly advises corporate boards and committees in transactional and high-profile corporate governance matters, in shareholder activism matters and as to takeover defense strategies. He also regularly advises private equity firms and investment banks in M&A transactions.
“Paul has built a leading M&A practice throughout his career here and is very well-respected in the market,” said Alan Denenberg, co-head of Davis Polk’s Northern California office. “He has significant experience leading major deals in a number of key sectors, including technology and life sciences, and he will further strengthen our position as a go-to West Coast firm for important corporate transactions.”
Mr. Scrivano said, “Davis Polk has an unrivaled reputation for excellence. I am energized to join this fantastic team and help to continue to grow the firm’s elite M&A platform in California.”
Numerous publications recognize Mr. Scrivano as a leading M&A lawyer. Most recently, Law360 named him a 2021 “Technology MVP of the Year.” In 2020, The Recorder named him a “California Trailblazer.”
He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from New York University School of Law in 1996, with Order of the Coif honors, and his B.S. from Cornell University in 1993.
About Davis Polk.
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (including its associated entities) is an elite global law firm with world-class practices across the board. Clients know they can rely on us for their most challenging legal and business matters. From 10 offices in the world’s key financial centers and political capitals, our approximately 1,000 lawyers collaborate seamlessly to deliver exceptional service, sophisticated advice and creative, practical solutions. Visit davispolk.com.
About Davis Polk’s Northern California office.
Davis Polk's Northern California office combines our traditional strengths in transactional, advisory and litigation work with an in-depth understanding of the industry landscape and market dynamics affecting our clients. Our lawyers in California serve as trusted advisors to clients ranging from emerging growth companies to the most prominent public companies in the world. Our corporate practice emphasizes capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, SEC compliance, IP strategy and counseling, executive compensation and tax matters. Clients turn to our litigators for a full range of antitrust, securities, IP and commercial matters.
