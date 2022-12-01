Dawda Mann Announces Top Rankings in 2023 U.S News & World Report Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' Rankings

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - December 1, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
Dawda Mann, a law firm based in Bloomfield Hills, MI, is pleased to announce its recognition by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" with 12 of its practice areas receiving high regional rankings. Best Lawyers® rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process. The 2023 rankings incorporated over 12 million evaluations of more than 100,000 leading lawyers in more than 22,000 firms.
"We are pleased to be recognized for the expertise that our firm demonstrates every day to our clients," said Edward C. Dawda, one of the firm's founders. "Dawda Mann's entire team continues to meet the local and global needs of our clients to ensure their business and personal legal issues are anticipated, addressed and solved."
Firms that achieved tiered rankings show a combination of a quality law practice and legal expertise. Ranked firms are presented in three tiers and are recognized nationally and regionally. The "Best Law Firms" rankings give a credible and reliable resource to those looking for a law firm that fits their needs.
Dawda Mann received the following regional recognition in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" rankings:
Tier 1:
- Closely Held Companies & Family Businesses Law
- Corporate Law
- Energy Law
- Environmental Law
- Land Use & Zoning Law
- Litigation - Real Estate
- Real Estate Law
- Trusts & Estate Law
Tier 2
- Banking & Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Litigation - Environmental
- Tax Law
About Dawda Mann
Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Dawda Mann is dedicated to helping businesses and the individuals who own them. Dawda Mann's reputation is built on creating lasting relationships with its clientele of Fortune 500 companies, small and mid-size businesses, and growing industries. For more information, visit DawdaMann.com.
