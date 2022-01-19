SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
DBO Partners (“DBO”), a leading San Francisco Bay Area investment and merchant bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Lauren Webster and Bryant Williams to Partner; Gregory Schorr and Stephen Urban to Vice President; and Peter Krebs and Andy Joyce to Associate.
“We are excited to welcome Lauren and Bryant into the partnership,” said Gordon Dean, Mark Bradley and Nick Osborne, Founding Partners of DBO. “Bryant and Lauren have deep experience and demonstrated skills advising clients across the cybersecurity, space and defense sectors and broader technology markets and we expect them to be instrumental to the firm’s future. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow and make demonstrable contributions to DBO and our clients.”
These promotions reflect DBO’s rapid growth over the past two years, including the announcement of over 20 transactions representing more than $70 billion in deal value. Transactions include AMD’s $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx, General Atlantic’s $1.4 billion investment into Sierra Space, the $4 billion sale of Dell Boomi to TPG and Francisco Partners, Blackstone’s $5.1 billion acquisition of the Chamberlain Group, the sale of Centrify by Thoma Bravo to TPG, Advent’s acquisition of ForeScout and the IPO’s of Endeavor and Appgate.
Lauren Webster joined DBO Partners in 2018 after leading multiple product management teams in the security industry and, prior to that, serving as a strategic and financial advisor to companies across the cybersecurity, aerospace and defense, and government services markets at The Chertoff Group. She currently advises clients on M&A and capital raising in the enterprise technology and technology-enabled services markets, with a focus on cybersecurity, space, and defense technology markets. Lauren is a graduate of Dartmouth College and has an MA from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service’s Security Studies Program, and she previously served in the Navy as Reserve Intelligence Officer.
Bryant Williams joined DBO Partners in 2012 as a founding member from Morgan Stanley where he was an Analyst in the Financial Sponsors Group working with Private Equity firms primarily in the technology sector. He currently focuses on M&A and capital raising transactions in the technology and infrastructure services sector, with an emphasis on cybersecurity and enterprise software. Bryant co-leads DBO's cybersecurity practice and advises companies of all sizes (founder-led start-ups to public companies). He also serves as CFO of Stillwater Growth Corp., a SPAC for which DBO is a co-sponsor. He earned his B.A. degree from the University of Pennsylvania where he was Captain of the Varsity Golf Team.
“We are also very excited to recognize the exceptional contributions of Greg, Steve, Andy, and Peter. These promotions are a testament to their hard work and dedication to our clients as well as their mentorship of our team. These are well deserved and reflect that DBO continues to grow and promote internally,” said Gordon Dean, Mark Bradley, and Nick Osborne. Prior to joining DBO, Greg Schorr was with JP Morgan; Steve Urban was with Franklin Templeton; Peter Krebs was with JP Morgan; and Andy Joyce was with the Incentrum Group.
About DBO
DBO Partners is an investment and merchant banking firm headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, whose partners each bring over 20 years of experience advising global leaders on their most important strategic and financial transactions. The firm offers expertise across a broad range of investment banking advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, restructurings, debt and equity capital raising, shareholder relations and financing, and general partner advisory services.
For more information, please visit: https://dbopartners.com/
