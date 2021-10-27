North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 52F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.