New York Red Bulls (5-5-3) vs. DC United (5-7-2)
Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +114, New York +238, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United hosts the New York Red Bulls in a conference matchup.
DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home in the 2020 season. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.
The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road during the 2020 season. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse, Paul Arriola, Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum, Adrien Perez, Donovan Pines.
New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.