DC United (4-5-1) vs. New York City FC (4-3-2)
New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -181, DC United +476, Draw +313; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC hosts DC United in Eastern Conference action.
New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall in the 2020 season while going 7-3-0 at home. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.
DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-6-2 in road games. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured).
DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.