The "DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.5% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 21.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $340.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.7% CAGR
The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$340.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured) -
- 6connect, Inc.
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Apteriks
- Avi Networks, Inc.
- BlueCat Networks, Inc.
- BT Group plc
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Crypton Computers Ltd.
- EfficientIP
- FusionLayer Inc.
- Incognito Software Systems, Inc.
- Infoblox, Inc.
- Men & Mice
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC
- SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC
- TCPWave, Inc.
- ZOHO Corp.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Competition
- Select Leading IPAM Software
- IPplan
- GestioIP
- Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)
- Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application
- Diamond IP
- BlueCat Networks
- Infoblox IPAM Solution
- IPAM for Windows Server 2016
- PowerShell
- VitalQIP
- DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- IPv6 - A Shot in the Arm for IPAM
- Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth
- Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market
- Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption
- Opportunity Indicators
- Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
- Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand
- Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector
- Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand
- Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI
- SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions
- Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth
- Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest
- DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction
- Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth
- Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)
- DNS Security Rise in Prominence
- Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names
- DHCP Simplifies Network Administration
- Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services
- Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand
- Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
